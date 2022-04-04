2nd COVID-19 booster available at Erie County Department of Health Clinics

The free shoot will be available to those who are eligible to receive it.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of a second COVID-19 booster for people over 50 years old and certain immunocompromised people, the Erie County Department of Health is offering free second booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The shoots will be available through ECDOH vaccine clinics and outreach sites, as well as through the at-home Vax Visit program. Vaccination appointments can be made on the ECDOH website or call (716) 858-2929 for a Vax Visit.

The new guidance allows for a second booster shot at least four months after a first shot, for folks who are 50 years or older and those 12 and up with certain immunocompromising conditions, such as having had a solid organ transplant.

“The guidance around who needs what type of booster doses can be complicated, but the simple message around COVID-19 vaccines is that they are safe and most effective when you are up-to-date with the suggested schedule,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said. “From NYSDOH data, about 64% of eligible Erie County residents are up to date with a COVID-19 vaccine booster, so we still have work to do to encourage first, and now second, booster doses.

“These vaccines reduce the risk of moderate and severe illness caused by a COVID-19 infection. If you have questions about your risks and the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, your doctor or a pharmacist is a trusted source to help you make that decision.”

Fols can get the vaccine for free regardless of insurance status or residence.