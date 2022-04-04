2nd COVID-19 booster available at Erie County Department of Health Clinics

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s authorization of a second COVID-19 booster for people over 50 years old and certain immunocompromised people, the Erie County Department of Health is offering free second booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
The shoots will be available through ECDOH vaccine clinics and outreach sites, as well as through the at-home Vax Visit program. Vaccination appointments can be made on the ECDOH website or call (716) 858-2929 for a Vax Visit.
The new guidance allows for a second booster shot at least four months after a first shot, for folks who are 50 years or older and those 12 and up with certain immunocompromising conditions, such as having had a solid organ transplant.
“The guidance around who needs what type of booster doses can be complicated, but the simple message around COVID-19 vaccines is that they are safe and most effective when you are up-to-date with the suggested schedule,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein said. “From NYSDOH data, about 64% of eligible Erie County residents are up to date with a COVID-19 vaccine booster, so we still have work to do to encourage first, and now second, booster doses.
“These vaccines reduce the risk of moderate and severe illness caused by a COVID-19 infection. If you have questions about your risks and the benefits of COVID-19 vaccine booster dose, your doctor or a pharmacist is a trusted source to help you make that decision.”
Fols can get the vaccine for free regardless of insurance status or residence.
“We are committed to vaccinating all who are eligible and willing to get this vaccine series,” Burstein said. “ECDOH will continue to work with community organizations, schools, municipalities, and businesses to improve access and provide evidence-based education about COVID-19 vaccines.”