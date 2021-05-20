Kleinhans Music Hall to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to those 18 years old and older in the hall's parking lot from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A downtown Buffalo landmark will open its parking lot this weekend for those still looking to get a COVID-19 shot.

Kleinhans Music Hall will host a clinic this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered for people who are 18 years old and older. Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins will be welcome.

As an extra incentive, giveaways will be provided by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Buffalo Philharmonic will provide free ticket vouchers for its 2021-2022 season.

