Vax and Scratch: NYS announces chance to win up to $5 million if you get a COVID-19 vaccine next week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — You could get a chance to win up to $5 million if you get a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State next week.

Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Thursday morning in Buffalo in an effort to get more people to receive the vaccine.

Those that get a COVID-19 vaccine at any of the 10 NYS mass vaccination sites across the state between May 24 and May 28, 2021, will receive a scratch-off lottery ticket for a chance to win cash prizes. The value of the lottery ticket is $20.

The state mass vaccination site in Western New York is located at the University at Buffalo South Campus.

You can walk in to receive your vaccine or schedule an appointment here.