KENMORE, Town of Tonawanda — The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District announced Thursday that they are cancelling all school-sponsored traveling to locations outside the Western New York area.

This is in response to the coronavirus and efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

The ban on school-based travel applies to students and to staff, and will continue until further notice.

The district is also suspending all public gatherings that include more than 50 people. Examples include: concerts, public forums, and spectators attending sporting events.

Event that include only Ken-Ton students and staff, such as assemblies, professional learning, student government meetings, etc. will continue as normal.

