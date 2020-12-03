AMHERST, N.Y. — Effective immediately, the Amherst Central School district is suspending all public gatherings of more than 50 people at their schools.

Parents were notified in a letter from schools superintendent Anthony Panella after they received guidance from state and county health officials regarding social distancing and group gatherings.

Panella listed some examples such as: concerts, public forums, spectators at sporting events, orientations, musicals/drama productions, pancake breakfasts and similar events.

Parents and other members of the public will not be allowed to attend such gatherings.

The district is also suspending the use of indoor facilities by outside groups regardless of the size.

As of now, school will continue to operate as normal, and there are plans to provide continuity of instruction and nutrition programs.

Here is the full letter:

Dear Amherst Parents,

Please accept this message as the most recent update on COVID-19. As another proactive measure, our district is adhering to guidance from state and county health officials regarding social distancing and group gatherings.

Effective immediately and until further notice, we are suspending all Amherst Central School District public gatherings that include more than 50 people. Examples of public gatherings of more than 50 people that will be suspended include, but are not limited to: concerts, public forums, spectators at sporting events, orientations, musicals/drama productions, pancake breakfasts, and the like. If you have a question about a specific event, please contact the appropriate building office.

Gatherings within our schools that include only our students and staff will continue as normal. Parents and other members of the public will not be allowed to attend such gatherings.

The use of indoor facilities by outside groups regardless of the size of the group will also be suspended until further notice.

At this time, school is open and we are operating on a normal schedule. In the event we are closed for an extended period of time, my previous email on March 11 outlined the plan to provide continuity of instruction and nutrition programs. For your convenience, all prior and future communications can be found on our webpage.

We will continue to keep you informed as more information becomes available.

Thank you,

Anthony Panella, Superintendent

