Hochul: state hits lowest 7-day average COVID positivity since last July

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State is now seeing the lowest seven-day average COVID positivity since last July, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The governor on Saturday said the statewide positivity rate has been under 2 percent for more than two weeks. Here in Western New York, it was 1.83 percent on Friday, and in Erie County, 60 people tested positive.

Statewide, 18 people died of COVID on Friday. That included two people from Erie County, one from Niagara County, and one from Chautauqua County.

"We are seeing astounding progress each day in our fight against COVID-19," Governor Hochul said Saturday in a statement. "While this pandemic has been unpredictable at times, I'm proud of New Yorkers for continuously putting the work in to keep themselves and their communities safe.