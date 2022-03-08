Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center revises patient visitation policy

The update removes the proof of vaccination required for all visitors.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced on Tuesday that it is revising its visitation policy and removing the vaccination requirement for all visitors.

The drop of the vaccination requirement would apply to people accompanying people to service or visiting an inpatient. This will be reviewed regularly and will remain in effect until further notice.

Still in place are the limitations that people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 must be free of a fever for at least 24 hours and all other symptoms be improving in addition to being 10 days out from the initial diagnosis.

Individuals that have contact with someone who is actively infected with COVID-19 or had contact with a person who is actively under investigation for COVID within five days.

There are no exceptions to the previous two stipulations.

Face masks will still be required to be worn at all time during the visit. Masks will be given to people who do not have one and will be required to be worn over the nose and mouth.

Visitors will also not be allowed with patients who have an active COVID-19 diagnosis.

Visitors who exhibit signs of COVID-19 will also not be allowed to visit patients.