Jamestown Mayor tests positive for COVID-19

In a statement, Mayor Eddie Sundquist says his symptoms are mild and he will remain in isolation until it's safe for him to return to work in-person.
Credit: AP
COVID-19 testing in Erie Coutny lags behind other Upstate counties. Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul today acknowledged the problem and says state government is working on it. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown's mayor says he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist released the following statement after getting his test results: 

“Yesterday morning I woke up with a fever and cough and immediately scheduled a rapid test. Unfortunately, COVID-19 was detected. I will remain in isolation until my doctor says it is safe for me to return to work in-person. In the meantime, I will continue to work remotely. My symptoms remain mild and I will work with the county health department to identify any individuals that may be deemed a contact.

My staff and I take COVID-19 very seriously. My office and I have followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Please wear a mask and social distance. No one is immune from this disease and we must keep our community and loved ones safe.”

