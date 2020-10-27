Jamestown leaving trick-or-treating decision up to parents

City officials say there will not be any set hours or sanctioned events this year and are encouraging children not to go door-to-door.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police and city officials are providing some guidance for parents after getting numerous calls about what is taking place for Halloween in the city this year.

Due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19, there will not be any sanctioned events or set hours for trick-or-treating. City officials are encouraging parents not to take their children door-to-door, instead asking families to decide for themselves what safe and appropriate activities to take part in.

Residents who want to hand out candy are asked to put their porch light on, mask up and maintain a safe social distance. An added safety suggestion is to prepare individual treat bags and place them in a bowl on your porch for children to take.

Those not wishing to participate are asked to leave their porch light off. Parents should make sure their children are wearing a protective facemask in addition to their costume mask, practice social distancing and use hand sanitizer frequently.

Officials are also asking residents to not hold large gatherings at this time for everyone's health and safety.

