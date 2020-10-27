Dunkirk to combine National Night Out activities with Halloween celebration

It will all take place Saturday, October 31, from 3-5 p.m. at Washington Park on 5th St. in front of the gazebo.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Saying its relationship with the community is very important, Dunkirk Police said they will combine National Night Out activities that were postponed over the summer with the city's Halloween celebration.

Parents are encouraged to drive up or walk up with their children where police officers, firefighters and Night Out coordinators will hand out Night Out frisbees and footballs as Halloween treats.

Everyone will be required to wear a mask and those handing out the goodies will be wearing gloves as well. Children are asked to have their bags open when they arrive so the items can be dropped inside. Masks will be provided for those who show up not wearing one.