BUFFALO, N.Y. — Shoppers in Western New York are reporting a shortage of certain items when they go shopping.

2 On Your Side spoke with stores that reported concerns over coronavirus, also know as COVID-19, prompted an increase in customer purchases of hand sanitizer, cleansing wipes and even bathroom tissue that were being purchased in high volume.

Stores such as Wegmans, TOPS Friendly Markets and Target have begun to limit purchase quantities for customers. When 2 On Your Side reached out to TOPS, a representative responded with the following statement.

"The health and well -being of our customers and associates is our first priority. In January, our internal “Tops Crisis Management Team” started the process of preparing for the COVID-19 event that had just started. Since then, the team has taken daily action to ensure increased supply of products coming into our warehouses and stores for our customers to purchase. Additionally, they have increased the availability of disinfectants, sanitizers, and cleaning supplies for all our associates to use in their work environment to help combat the spread of germs. Store cleaning protocols were adjusted, proper sanitation procedures were reiterated and cleaning cycles were also increased. The Tops Crisis Management Team and executive management have been monitoring and meeting daily and have been responding accordingly to ensure business continuity and to limit disruption to our customers."

When 2 On Your Side went to the TOPS location on Amherst Street in Buffalo, there were no hand sanitizer bottles on the shelves. A manager explained that they were expecting another delivery this week, but they typically sell out by the end of the day.

A representative from Wegmans told 2 On Your Side that quantities for certain items would continue to be limited as long as was necessary. A list of those items is available on the website and is regularly updated.

Mark Mahoney with Dash's Market told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger that he has not needed to limit customer quantities yet, but there were certain items he was having trouble keeping on the shelves.

"Purell’s probably been the hardest thing for us to get and keep in stock," he said.

Mahoney also explained that bathroom tissue is something that he's recently seen people buying more of.

"We would get a delivery in each day and we’d stock the shelves full and by the end of the day the shelves either pretty wiped out or close to it."

Mahoney says he's been in contact with his supplier and he's monitoring the situation to see in any changes in protocol need to be made.

2 On Your Side also reached out to larger, national retailers such as Target. A representative responded by saying the company was monitoring the situation. The representative also sent a link to the following statement which said, in part:

"At the center of our company’s purpose is a commitment to help all families, and it’s something we take to heart in good times and bad. This is why we’ll be working hard to keep our stores open so we can be there to support you and your families."

The remainder of the statement can be found here.

RELATED: Local colleges preparing for COVID-19; Some moving classes online

RELATED: 216 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State; implementing distance learning at SUNY, CUNY

RELATED: Hockey Tourney at Amherst Northtown Center still a go… Sans Fans