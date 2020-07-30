Help still available for people in recovery during COVID-19

'I think it's just really important that people know that we've adapted, and if they need our help, that we're there for them 24/7.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two days in a row Erie County officials addressed a concerning trend.

So far in 2020, there have been 44 confirmed opioid-related deaths, with 127 pending.

"If all of those pending cases turned out to be opioid-related deaths, some of them will probably be changed, but if all of them did, there would actually be more deaths already in 2020 than we had in all of 2019," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on Wednesday.

Leaders within local organizations that provide services to people in recovery told 2 On Your Side several factors could contribute to the increase.

One major reason could be the isolation due to the pandemic, then the social and economic struggles that come along with it.

"That combined with some of the drugs that are on our streets that are more dangerous, for example, the cocaine mixed with fentanyl that we're seeing," said Elizabeth Woike-Ganga, LCSW-R, President and CEO at BestSelf Behavioral Health.

The pandemic has forced some changes when it comes to treatment, but the people we spoke to all stressed that the industry has adapted and help is still available.

"Pretty much right away, as soon as the pandemic struck, people started to do Zoom meetings, and telehealth meetings, and online recovery meetings, and self-help meetings, and those things online, and that really makes a difference, and it was hugely important," said Ed Cichon, the Director of Marketing and Communications at Cazenovia Recovery.

Woike-Ganga said, "There are numerous agencies throughout the community including BestSelf that offer same day, next day, immediate access to treatment."

"The Crisis Services Addiction Hotline is a good start and that number is 831-7007. We're here to provide support, supportive counseling. We're here to help evaluate what options you might want to consider," said Jessica Pirro, the CEO of Crisis Services.

As reopening efforts move forward, more face-to-face options are likely to return.

In the meantime, the people we spoke to explained there's no shame in reaching out for support.

"The most important part of everything that everyone is experiencing is just to not lose hope. Things will get better," Cichon said.

Pirro told 2 on Your Side, "I would just encourage people to think about what they deserve and they deserve to be helped."