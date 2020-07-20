New 'Prevent Overdose' campaign aimed at saving lives

Awareness campaign will run for four weeks and focus on danger of mixing fentanyl with illicit drugs such as heroin and ecstasy.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department has reported a recent spike in overdose deaths and a new campaign is being launched aimed at saving lives.

The goal of 'Prevent Overdose' is to raise awareness of the danger of mixing fentanyl with illicit drugs such as counterfeit prescription pills, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy and others.

Outreach will be through social media and streaming messages. A new web page will provide available resources, including a schedule of naloxone training sessions.

“So many of our fellow New Yorkers are dealing with the consequences of addiction and our campaigns enable us to let them know that we are always here to provide knowledge and the support needed to make healthy choices that foster a substance free lifestyle, whether it’s for themselves or a loved one,” OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez said. “By keeping the public informed, we will be able reach those who are in need of our invaluable and lifesaving resources.”

In order to prevent overdose deaths and educate the public about lifesaving naloxone, training sessions are also available online.