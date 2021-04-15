Governor's office: More than 1 in 3 New Yorkers now fully vaccinated

In the Western New York region, 521,747 people have received at least one dose, while 356,177 people have completed their vaccine series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than half of New Yorkers who are at least 18 years old have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Governor's Office announced Thursday.

In addition, more than 1 in 3 New Yorkers (34.1 percent) are now fully vaccinated.

In the Western New York region, 521,747 people have received at least one dose, while 356,177 people have completed their vaccine series.

"Thanks to the extraordinary efforts and commitment of our providers and volunteers, more than half of New Yorkers who are 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than a third are fully vaccinated," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

"You take the vaccine not just for yourself - you take it to keep other people safe. COVID is still with us, but if we remain New York Tough, we can continue to reopen our economy and gradually defeat this beast."