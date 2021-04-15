COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in WNY, but continue to drop across the state

The WNY region currently has the highest rolling average of percent positives in the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state is going down.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that COVID hospitalizations dropped to 3,963. This is the first time hospitalizations have been below 4,000 since December 1.

The statewide positivity rate also dropped to 2.76 percent, the lowest since November 21. The statewide 7-day average positivity rate is currently 3.05 percent, the lowest since November 25.

"New Yorkers are continuing to practice the right behaviors and follow the state's public health guidance, and they should be commended for that. Even as we make progress vaccinating more New Yorkers every single day and hospitalizations drop to new lows, it's critical for us all to stay vigilant until the infection rate drops and we reach a higher level of immunity," Governor Cuomo said. "Washing hands, staying appropriately socially distanced, and wearing masks are important things each of us can do to slow the spread. New York State is opening more vaccination sites and expanding eligibility for the vaccine to get more shots in arms, faster. This has been an incredibly trying time for all New Yorkers, and I know COVID fatigue is setting in, but we can't give up fighting this virus until we reach the light at the end of the tunnel."

While that's good news for the state overall, the COVID-19 positive rate and hospitalizations in WNY continue to rise.

The seven-day average positivity rate in the Western New York Region, which includes, Erie Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties is still the highest in the state at 4.73%.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region increased to 331on Wednesday. That’s up six people from the day before.

The current rolling averages of the percent positive for each of the 8 counties around Western New York are ranked below.

Niagara 5.7% Erie 5.1% Cattaraugus 3.8% Orleans 3.5% Wyoming 3.3% Genesee 2.9% Chautauqua 2.1% Allegany 1.6%