Gov. Cuomo: WNY region expected to move to Phase 2 on Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. — It looks like the Western New York region will move to phase 2 of reopening on Tuesday.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Monday during this daily briefing. He says based on numbers, WNY is expected to enter phase 2.

Overall, the number of positive tests results in New York State is at 2%. Cuomo says the state is testing 50,000 people a day.

The daily number of positive cases is the lowest since March 16, and is under 1,000.

Still, 54 people died on Sunday from COVID-19 related illnesses.

Last week, the state revealed guidelines for Phase 2 of its reopening plan and has laid out plans for how to get specific industries back to work.

The state posted guidelines for the reopening of barbershops and hair salons Friday morning. When a region does advance into Phase 2, barbershops and salons are able to cut, style and color hair.

Items that are still prohibited during Phase 2 are nail services, make-up application, facials, threading/tweezing, waxing, beard trimming and nose hair trimming.

In addition to barbershops and salons, the state posted reopening guidelines for the following industries.

Offices

Real estate

In-store retail

Car sales, leases and rentals

Retail rentals, repair and cleaning

Commercial building management

The entire list of industry-specific guidelines can be found here. They are allowed to reopen once Phase 2 begins in the region.

In addition to the reopening rules set fourth by the state, they also list some suggested best practices to keep all employees and customers safe once reopened.

For business owners or workers who are trying to find out when and how they will be able to reopen, the state created a County by County reopening tool. That can be found here.