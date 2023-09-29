Free at-home COVID-19 tests available

US households can order four COVID-19 that will be mailed to your home via USPS.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the rise in cases of the new COVID variant, the Center for Disease Control is offering free COVID tests in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID.

The United States government makes four at-home rapid antigen tests available even to those who are uninsured.

The tests, which are the rapid antigen tests, can be taken at home and you will have results within 30 minutes. These tests are similar to the ones that you can purchase in the drugstore.