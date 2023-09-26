In-person visits halted at Erie County Correctional Facility

Those looking to make an in-person visit at the Erie County Correctional Facility are going to have to wait as in-person visits are being temporarily suspended.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Those looking to make an in-person visit at the Erie County Correctional Facility are going to have to wait as in-person visits are being temporarily suspended.

Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia made the announcement Tuesday following the confirmation of an increase in positive COVID cases amongst the incarcerated population.

Sheriff Garcia said, “My administration, working with the Jail Management Division and the Division of Correctional Health, has paused in-person visitation to protect those in our custody. I understand that visits benefit the incarcerated population and their families, but I have to consider their health and limit their exposure to COVID and other viruses.”

The sheriff's office will be monitoring the rate of illness weekly as they regularly do and following current CDC guidelines for congregate settings along with testing, monitoring, and prevention within the facilities.

“I want to have in-person visits as soon as safely possible. However, my responsibility is to ensure the safety of those in our custody. As our facilities experience a decrease in infection rates, my administration will review in-person visitations.”

