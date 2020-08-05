FORT ERIE, ON — The Fort Erie Town Council wants Canada to continue to limit cross-border traffic between the United States and Canada.

Councillor George McDermott brought forward a motion for the council to ask Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to continue limiting cross-border traffic to essential traffic only between the United States and Canada.

Canada and the United States agreed in March to limit traffic to essential travel only to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The temporary closure has been extended until May 21.

"We value our seasonal residents and visitors who live primarily in the United States. During less extraordinary times, our American friends, family and neighbours would be welcomed with open arms by our community. At this time, however, it’s important that we all remain diligent when dealing with this global pandemic and continue following important guidelines and regulations set forth by our nation’s health experts such as staying close to one’s personal health care providers,” Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop said.

In addition to limiting cross-border traffic, the resolution asks that current border restrictions stay in place until the curve of the outbreak is flattened on par with Ontario.

"We are urging the government of Canada to continue to be guided by health and science when making its decisions regarding the border,” Redekop said.

The council passed the full resolution.

