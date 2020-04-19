ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County COVID-19 case map was updated Sunday afternoon to show that the county has tested 272 people since Saturday, resulting in 65 new cases being identified. There have been four more coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

Currently, Erie County has 2,192 positive cases and 135 deaths. At this time, 8,292 people have been tested for the virus.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted an update Saturday regarding hospitalizations as of April 16. He says that there is a reduction of total bed usage to 217 beds, but a slight increase to ICU bed usage (111 beds) and the use of airway assist (96 assists).

Poloncarz says that on April 16, 30 people were discharged from a hospital to either their homes or a sub-acute treatment facility. On that same day, 32 people either were admitted to the hospital or became a COVID-19 patient.

Confirmed Cases by Municipality:

839 Confirmed in Buffalo

266 Confirmed in Amherst/Williamsville

218 Confirmed in Cheektowaga/Sloan

143 Confirmed in Tonawanda/Kenmore

118 Confirmed in Hamburg/Blasdell

95 Confirmed in West Seneca

94 Confirmed in Lancaster/Village

88 Confirmed in Orchard Park/Village

51 Confirmed in Clarence

41 Confirmed in Aurora/East Aurora

38 Confirmed in Alden/Village

35 Confirmed in Grand Island

27 Confirmed in Elma

25 Confirmed in Lackawanna

23 Confirmed in City of Tonawanda

20 Confirmed in Evans/Angola

18 Confirmed in Concord/Springville

16 Confirmed in Newstead/Akron/Tonawanda Territory

6 Confirmed in North Collins/Village

6 Confirmed in Boston

5 Confirmed in Holland

5 Confirmed in Eden

4 Confirmed in Colden

3 Confirmed in Brant/Farnham/Cattaraugus Territory

3 Confirmed in Collins/Gowanda

2 Confirmed in Wales

2 Confirmed in Marilla

1 Confirmed in Sardinia

