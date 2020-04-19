ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County COVID-19 case map was updated Sunday afternoon to show that the county has tested 272 people since Saturday, resulting in 65 new cases being identified. There have been four more coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
Currently, Erie County has 2,192 positive cases and 135 deaths. At this time, 8,292 people have been tested for the virus.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted an update Saturday regarding hospitalizations as of April 16. He says that there is a reduction of total bed usage to 217 beds, but a slight increase to ICU bed usage (111 beds) and the use of airway assist (96 assists).
Poloncarz says that on April 16, 30 people were discharged from a hospital to either their homes or a sub-acute treatment facility. On that same day, 32 people either were admitted to the hospital or became a COVID-19 patient.
Confirmed Cases by Municipality:
- 839 Confirmed in Buffalo
- 266 Confirmed in Amherst/Williamsville
- 218 Confirmed in Cheektowaga/Sloan
- 143 Confirmed in Tonawanda/Kenmore
- 118 Confirmed in Hamburg/Blasdell
- 95 Confirmed in West Seneca
- 94 Confirmed in Lancaster/Village
- 88 Confirmed in Orchard Park/Village
- 51 Confirmed in Clarence
- 41 Confirmed in Aurora/East Aurora
- 38 Confirmed in Alden/Village
- 35 Confirmed in Grand Island
- 27 Confirmed in Elma
- 25 Confirmed in Lackawanna
- 23 Confirmed in City of Tonawanda
- 20 Confirmed in Evans/Angola
- 18 Confirmed in Concord/Springville
- 16 Confirmed in Newstead/Akron/Tonawanda Territory
- 6 Confirmed in North Collins/Village
- 6 Confirmed in Boston
- 5 Confirmed in Holland
- 5 Confirmed in Eden
- 4 Confirmed in Colden
- 3 Confirmed in Brant/Farnham/Cattaraugus Territory
- 3 Confirmed in Collins/Gowanda
- 2 Confirmed in Wales
- 2 Confirmed in Marilla
- 1 Confirmed in Sardinia
