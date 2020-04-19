BUFFALO, N.Y. — Art Alive is the Albright-Knox's annual beginning of summer event where people of all ages typically recreate their favorite works of art on the lawns of the museum.
Since a mass gathering to see students dressed up as "Starry Night" isn't feasible right now, the Albright-Knox has moved their family-friendly event to the comfort of your home. Anyone can recreate works of art at home and send in a picture or video for the chance to win a cash prize.
Pretending to be the "Mona Lisa" isn't your thing? That's fine — the museum also needs judges, and encourages everyone to vote for the People's Choice Awards from May 1 at 12 p.m. and end on May 7 at 5 p.m. on their website.
The deadline to enter your tableaux — aka your living art replica — is April 29 at 5 p.m. For more information, to see the entries so far and to submit, click here.
RELATED: Lloyd offers free burritos in exchange for N95 masks
RELATED: Daily Bread Food Truck helping feeding those in need during coronavirus pandemic