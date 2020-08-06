Erie County Fairgrounds to host 'Youth in Ag' events in August

The events, taking place over three weekends, will only be open to competitors and their immediate families to stop the spread of COVID-19.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — With the cancellation of so many events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Erie County Agricultural Society announced a reduced spectator event to still give youth in the agricultural community an opportunity to compete.

The Western New York Youth in Ag Bonanza will be a series of livestock and animal shows taking place in August. The events will take place over three weekends and will only be open to competitors and their immediate families to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Despite changes to summer traditions, the ECAS is committed to the youth of Western New York State who have worked for months with their animals,” said Jessica Underberg, CEO of the Erie County Agricultural Society. “Children involved in agriculture have invested their hearts, minds and financial resources into these youth development projects. It is our goal that the 'WNY Youth in Ag Bonanza' will provide a hands-on learning experience that will continue to develop and recognize these hard-working children for their efforts.”

The shows will be open to all youth competitors from the eight counties in WNY. Competitions will include livestock judging and showmanship in categories like dogs, horses, dairy cattle, rabbits, beef cattle, llamas, swine, sheep and more.

Organizers plan to live stream the shows for family members who aren't able to attend. Participants and families will be screened with temperature checks before entering.

The schedule of events are as followed:m

1st Session, August 6-8 Hog, Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle, Poultry/Rabbit

2nd Session, August 13-15, Sheep, Meat Goats, Llama, Dairy Goats

3rd Session, August 20-22, Horse, Dog.