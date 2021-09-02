Erie County expands eligibility to get free COVID-19 tests at county facilities

You still need to make an appointment to get a test. You can schedule at test by calling the ECDOH COVID-19 information line at 716-858-2929.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health says they are expanding the eligibility for residents to get a free diagnostic COVID-19 test at county-run facilities.

“The addition of new state-of-the-art equipment in our Public Health Lab has increased our daily capacity to perform PCR (molecular) diagnostic testing,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein in a statement.

“Between our Public Health Lab and point-of-care (rapid) tests on-site, we want to make sure that we are providing diagnostic tests to people who need them and who want to know their status.”

“We want to reinforce that testing does not prevent COVID-19. Testing identifies new COVID-19 cases," says Dr. Burstein. "Public health measures of wearing a mask, maintaining social distance, avoiding in-person indoor gatherings, staying home when ill, and getting vaccinated when you are eligible are the primary ways we can reduce community transmission of this virus.”

Erie County residents who should strongly consider getting a diagnostic COVID-19 test include:

Individuals of any age with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea) – this includes people who received one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases, 5-7 days after last known exposure - this includes people who received one or both doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Other populations that may schedule a diagnostic COVID-19 test through ECDOH include:

Individuals who require a test for travel – departing from or returning to Erie County

Individuals whose employer requires a negative test to return to work or school following a positive test and completion of isolation period

Individuals seeking a test to qualify for a visit to a nursing home or other care facility

Individuals whose physician requires a negative test prior to surgery

Individuals at high-risk of exposure based on the nature of their job