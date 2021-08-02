People with health conditions will need a doctors note to get the COVID-19 vaccine

As early as February 14, people with health conditions can begin scheduling vaccinations through the state-run site.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New information for people with pre-existing health conditions who are hoping to get vaccinated was provided by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

People with qualifying health conditions will have to provide a doctor's letter, or medical information evidencing comorbidity, or a signed certification. It will be up to local governments to decide what proof residents need to provide.

For all non state-run mass vaccination sites, such as pharmacies and doctors offices, it will be up to local governments on how that scheduling and appointment process will work in their jurisdictions.

Eligible conditions include:

Cancer (current or in remission, including 9/11-related cancers)

Chronic kidney disease

Pulmonary Disease, including but not limited to, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma (moderate-to-severe), pulmonary fibrosis, cystic fibrosis, and 9/11 related pulmonary diseases

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities including Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathies, or hypertension (high blood pressure)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) including but not limited to solid organ transplant or from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, use of other immune weakening medicines, or other causes

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2), Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or Thalassemia

Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Neurologic conditions including but not limited to Alzheimer's Disease or dementia

Liver disease

Governor Andrew Cuomo also provided an update on the vaccination of health care workers.

On January 18, the rate of hospital workers vaccinated was at 63 percent. Now, that rate is 75 percent, as of February 7. However, one local hospital is in the bottom 25 hospitals in terms of vaccinating its workers.

Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw has 49.4 percent of its workers vaccinated.

This week marks the last week that hospital employees can get vaccinated before the doses allocated to hospitals are reallocated for people with health conditions.

"Something is just not right somewhere," Cuomo said regarding the hospitals that still have low rates of staff vaccinated.