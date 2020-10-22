Poloncarz concerned about Western New York COVID infection rates

The Erie County Executive said 40% of all hospitalized cases in the region on Monday were outside the county, which is the largest percentage the region has seen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There has been a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the southern counties of the Western New York region.

During a briefing Wednesday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on October 19, 40% of all hospitalized cases in the region were outside Erie County.

Poloncarz said that is the largest percentage the region has seen and said it's concerning.

"I'm worried that the hospitals in the southern part of the (region) are going to start running out of beds in regards to the total patients they have that are COVID-positive and non-COVID-positive," Poloncarz said.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health is reporting there are 155 active cases, eight of which were reported Wednesday. Sixteen people are in the hospital and one person is in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Chautauqua County Executive P.J. Wendel said the majority of recent cases are from an outbreak at the assisted living facility, Tanglewood Manor in Jamestown.

Wendel said there are 12 active cases among employees at the facility and 78 active cases among residents.

When asked about how their hospital system is doing with the increase in cases, Wendel said everything is status quo.

"We are constantly monitoring that," he said. "We have a great relationship with our hospitals, they are keeping us informed. ... We have a surge capacity of 253 beds, we are at 16 today. I've been reaching out and have been told it is business as usual on the COVID floor."

Wendel said if Chautauqua County hospitals need help, patients would be sent to UPMC Hamot or St. Vincent hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, and not to Erie County.

The Cattaraugus County Department of Health is reporting 80 active cases and 11 hospitalizations. Two people were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.