40% hospitalized for COVID-19 in Western New York region are from outside Erie County

Forty percent of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the WNY region are outside of Erie County, which is the largest percentage since the pandemic began.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the data for Erie County shows COVID-19 cases remaining relatively stable, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz expressed concern during a Wednesday briefing about the increased number of cases in the southern part of the state.

He said currently 32 people, or 40 percent, of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Western New York region are outside of Erie County, which is the largest percentage since the pandemic began. Poloncarz says 47 people are currently hospitalized in Erie County hospitals.

As of October 19, the two largest groups with the highest number of positive tests are in the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups. Positive cases in the 0-19 age group decreased by 5 percent. Five people died from COVID-19 over the past week.

County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein confirmed a COVID case at SS. Peter and Paul School in Hamburg requiring those in the 3rd and 5th grades to quarantine for two weeks. She added that fortunately, there have been no huge outbreaks in schools and says the current protocols in place are working.