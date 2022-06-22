Erie County adjusts hours of COVID-19 information line

Starting Tuesday, June 21 the Erie County Department of Health says its COVID-19 information line will only be available on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health announced Wednesday that it's adjusting the hours of its COVID-19 information line. Erie County is also adjusting operations for three of its COVID-19 testing sites.

According to the Erie County Department of Health, the COVID-19 testing site at the Cheektowaga Senior Center will be closed starting this week.

The COVID-19 testing site at the Erie County Emergency and Training Operations Center (ECTOC), located at 3359 Broadway, will no longer be open on Saturdays starting on June 25. In addition the ECTOC site will be providing rapid and PCR tests on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. starting June 27.

The Jesse Nash Health Center, located at 608 William St. in Buffalo, is also shifting its hours. The testing site will now be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

