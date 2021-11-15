Ellicottville Central Schools go remote for Monday & Tuesday due to rising COVID-19 cases and students having to quarantine.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Ellicottville Central Schools are on remote instruction Monday and Tuesday due to the rising number of people at the schools who have tested positive for COVID-19 and those in quarantine.

This also includes students attending CTE classes and students in the Big Picture program at Ellicottville Central Schools.

After-school activities and sports are also canceled for both days. Officials say school meals will be delivered to district residents both days.

Non-resident families can pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day at the elementary school.

The Cattaraugus County Health Department and Ellicottville Schools are hosting COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in the elementary school gym for students that are 5-11 years old. This clinic will be offered on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. You must register for an appointment. Walk-ins will not be allowed to receive a vaccine during that time.