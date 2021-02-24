CVS launches additional COVID-19 vaccine locations in NYS

Appointments opened on Wednesday, February 24, and vaccine administration starts Thursday, February 25.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As many Western New Yorkers report issues with being unable to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine, CVS Pharmacy says it's launching more vaccination locations across New York State.

CVS Pharmacy announced Wednesday that it has launched 16 additional locations in New York, including here in Erie County. The other locations include Albany, Fulton, Rensselaer, Schenectady, Schuyler and Yates.

Appointments opened on Wednesday, February 24, and vaccine administration starts Thursday, February 25.

According to CVS, the newly added pharmacies are set to receive 19,890 doses of the Pfizer vaccine every week. CVS announced earlier in the month that 26 locations in New York State will administer the Moderna vaccine with a weekly allotment of 20,600 doses.