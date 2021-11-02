COVID-19 vaccine appointments at local pharmacies go fast; technical issues found

We've heard from many people who wanted to get COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday, but by the time they went online to book, the appointments were gone.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Once again, appointments to get the Covid-19 vaccine were scooped up in minutes.

During the past 24 hours, both Walgreens and CVS opened up windows for seniors to get vaccinated starting Friday. Now those who weren’t able to get appointments have to look elsewhere.

Certain CVS and Walgreens locations in Western New York have received doses of COVID vaccine as part of a federal program to boost vaccinations.

In New York state, pharmacies are specifically authorized to vaccinate seniors.

For CVS, the window to book appointments opened early Thursday morning. Walgreens began taking appointments Wednesday.

"CVS, I went on the morning and immediately everything is full, fully booked. It's been really frustrating trying to make an appointment for my elderly parents," said Cheryl Fechter, who says her parents are in their 80s.

She added that she's also experienced technical issues.

"I get through all the questions, I go through everything they ask, and as soon as I click on 'schedule my appointment,' it comes up out of service, technical issues on the Walgreens website," Fechter said.

We found technical issues on the CVS website, as well, with a message saying, "We're experiencing heavy traffic," and, "Stay with us: we'll get you in soon."

But nothing happens. Last week, when CVS announced its vaccination plan, we were told this"

"I think we're comfortable that we've pressure-tested our website. We use it exclusively for COVID testing appointments," said Ed Campbell, a regional director for CVS.

We've heard from others who say miraculously they were able to book appointments through CVS and Walgreens. Walgreens says it has received vaccines to more than 100 stores across the state.

Kim Kraus says she got appointments for her parents this weekend at a CVS in Batavia.

"It's a pain for people. This is tough. It's basically like you're buying concert tickets that you know they're going on sale in the morning, you got to log in and be ready and sit there for hours," Kraus said.

Kraus says she was able to get an appointment for her dad on Saturday and on Sunday for her mom in Batavia.