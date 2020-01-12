Cuomo sends letter to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services asking for proper COVID-19 vaccine distribution for immigrants and the underserved

Cuomo also directed the letter be sent to President-elect Joe Biden.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, December 1 he is going to sent a letter to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) asking for proper COVID-19 vaccine distribution for all.

When the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed to all Americans, Governor Cuomo wants to make sure that the communities hit hardest by COVID won't be the last to get the vaccine.

"Today I’m sending a letter with advocates urging U.S. Department of Health & Human Services to support underserved communities & protections for undocumented immigrants in vaccine distribution," Cuomo said in a Tweet with the letter attached.

Cuomo also directed the letter be sent to President-elect Joe Biden as well as members of different caucuses including, the Congressional Black Caucus, Congressional Hispanic Caucus and the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.