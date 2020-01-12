Cuomo: WNY still the highest infection rate in the state with 7.2 percent

Governor Cuomo said the state COVID-19 percent positive for Monday, November 30 was 4.96 percent, with the micro cluster zones.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, December 1.

Governor Cuomo said that the state COVID-19 percent positive for Monday, November 30 was 4.96 percent, with the micro cluster zones.

Cuomo started his briefing off saying that Western New York still has the highest infection rate in the state with a 7.2% COVID-19 rate for Monday, November 30.

The governor also said that hospitalizations across the entire state are up 242 from the day before (Sunday, November 29) with 3,774 New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19.

"The numbers are going up, my projection is that the numbers will continue to go up through the holiday season," Cuomo said. He also projects that infection rate stabilization, post-holiday season, will be mid-January 2021.

There were 66 New Yorkers who passed away from COVID-19 on Monday, November 30.

We will update this story when the state releases the full data.