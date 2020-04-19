NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said it's working -- the masks, the social distancing and the self-isolation.

However, when it comes to reopening New York, he said we're not there yet.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves. We are barely, in this part of the world, barely stabilizing our public health system now," Cuomo said.

In his daily briefing on the coronavirus, the governor said testing is the key to monitoring infection and controlling it.

He also highlighted concerns that would need to be worked out before lifting the strict restrictions in place.

"The tension on reopening is how fast can you reopen and what can you reopen without raising that infection rate so you go right back to where we were, overwhelming the hospitals," the governor said.

There's also the question of whether or not certain parts of the state, with potentially lower risk and fewer cases, would be able to reopen before others.

"We're not at a point where we're going to be opening anything immediately, but we are planning and in the planning phase, yes. Different numbers would suggest a different strategy," Cuomo said.

However, the governor said there could be unintended consequences of opening one region before another.

For example, it could create a situation where people flock to the places that are open and potentially cause further spread in those areas.

He added, "You have to factor all of this in and that's why it's a very complicated equation."

On a local level, in a tweet updating the number of deaths in Erie County, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in part, "For those who think we are past this, we are not."

RELATED: Cuomo addresses lack of masks during daily news briefings

RELATED: Cuomo: Federal assistance needed to increase COVID-19 testing

RELATED: Poloncarz: 16 coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours