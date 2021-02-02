Gift cards, Canisius College season tickets included in hospital raffle to boost COVID-19 vaccinations

When Niagara Falls Memorial officials started thinking of ways to get more of their workers vaccinated, thoughts such as a pizza party and a raffle came up.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side is now learning what prizes workers at Niagara Falls Memorial could win in a couple weeks, if they get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Four prizes are up for grabs -- a Kate Spade wallet, Canisius College season tickets, a gift certificate to a local spa and a gift certificate package to DiCamillo's bakery. The hospital says these are donated gifts left over from an auction.

"We threw a lot of ideas around. We were looking at possibly having a pizza party for individual units that have a high percentage of employees that have the vaccine," said Alexander Collichio, the vice president of human resources at Niagara Falls Memorial.

Due to rules on social distancing, the pizza party idea was scrapped. The state considers Memorial a "low performer" in getting employees vaccinated -- with 59 percent of workers having gotten the shot.

2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval asked, "Why are they saying that they don't want the vaccine or they're waiting?"

"A lot of them are expressing concerns that it was essentially rushed," said Collichio.

To dispel myths, Memorial says it offers educational sessions and recently had a town hall. An in-house vaccination clinic is open too. The hospital says it created the slogan: "Get the shot. Save a life."

We've heard from many of you on social media criticizing the incentives.

Many saying they personally don't need any extra motivation beyond their health.

Preval asked, "To people out there who are frustrated they can't get the vaccine but yet, they're hearing on the news that there is a hospital that's offering prizes, what would you say to those people?"

"When we're looking at the vaccine administration that we're doing to the community just want to let you guys know Niagara Falls Memorial is not wasting a single dose," Collichio said. "I think we can make a lot of progress and obviously we want to make sure that everybody that’s able to get this wants this vaccine is able to get it."

Doses that aren't used here are used to vaccinate others in Phase 1. The union that represents workers here, SEIU 1199 is reacting to the incentives.

"We strongly encourage our members to get the vaccine when available, as we believe it is a vital tool to help us move forward from COVID-19. We are working hard to provide education and resources to keep our membership informed.

Any bonuses or perks made available in connection with receiving the vaccine are mandatory subjects of bargaining. Management should have discussions with the union before offering any incentives to our members,” said Michele Jerge, 1199SEIU organizer in a statement.