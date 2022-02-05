COVID numbers declining across region, New York

There were 91 people who died of COVID on Friday in New York. That included five people from Erie County and one person from Chautauqua County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID numbers are dropping statewide but the numbers in the Western New York and Fingers Lakes regions remain above the statewide average.

New York's seven-day average of cases per population of 100,000 on Friday was 37.08, down from 39.70 on Thursday. That number was 42.20 in WNY on Thursday and 42.20 on Friday, though in the Finger Lakes, it tumbled from 50.13 on Thursday to 35.66 on Friday.

In terms of the seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests, the statewide average was 4.87 percent on Friday. In Western New York it was 8.92 percent, and in the Fingers Lakes, it was 7.91 percent according to data provided by the Governor's Office. All five of New York City's boroughs came in at less than 4 percent.

"As we come down from the peak of Omicron, it is clear that New Yorkers are doing the right things to keep each other safe and healthy," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement on Saturday.

"Wearing masks, washing hands, and getting vaccinated and boosted help to contain the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. The vaccine, especially, is the tool we all need to utilize in our fight. If you haven't already, get vaccinated, get your second dose, and get your booster."

There were 91 people who died of COVID on Friday in New York. That included five people from Erie County and one person from Chautauqua County.

On Friday, the Erie County Department of Health highlighted some new options for COVID treatment.

It says anyone age 12 and up, who tests positive and is symptomatic, may be eligible for one of two oral anti-viral medications that have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.