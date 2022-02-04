New York State's COVID-19 positivity rate now 4.4%

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that number is down from an omicron peak of 23% just a month ago.

KINGSTON, N.Y. — The numbers continue to trend in the right direction.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state's current COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 4.4%, down from an omicron peak of 23% just a month ago.

The number of new cases is currently 7,759 down from a peak of 90,132 in early January. Hospitalizations are also trending downward.

The governor provided a pandemic update following a storm briefing from Ulster County.

Gov. Hochul also said she was happy to announce that 80% of young people, ages 12-17 have now received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Hochul also took time to address what New York will look like post pandemic. She said that her team is currently in the information gathering stage and that any decisions made will be driven by data, 'not by pressure, wins or waking up and saying it's time.'