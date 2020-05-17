BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County announced 86 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number to 4,906, according to its coronavirus map.

The map reports that 29,713 people have been tested for the virus, with 16.5 percent testing positive. In addition, 24,903 people in the county have been tested for antibodies, with 7.7 percent coming up positive.

Erie County is the largest in the state's Western Region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. The region has hit only five of the seven benchmarks as set by the state and has not started the reopening process.

Niagara County reported no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, holding at 796, 50 deaths, 447 recoveries, and 299 active cases.

There were four new cases reported Saturday, bringing the county's total to 50. The new cases involved four women, ranging in age from 19 to 55. There are 12 active cases. Overall, there have been four deaths, 34 recoveries, 153 people who are under quarantine/isolation orders, and 1,690 negative test results.

The county is reporting 50 coronavirus cases, including 14 that are active. Overall, there have been two deaths, 34 recoveries, 58 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders, and 1,947 negative test results out of 2,312 tests.

There was no update Saturday, with the county holding at 43 confirmed cases. Overall, there has been one death, 33 recoveries, and 48 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders. A total of 549 people have been released from quarantine/isolation out of 597.

There was no update Saturday, with the county holding at 75 confirmed cases, including six that are active. Overall, there have been five deaths, 63 recoveries, and 18 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders. The county reports 1,048 negative test results out of 1,123 tests.

The county reported two new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases 171. The new cases both involve community members of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center, which reported one more death, bringing that total to 21 people.

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments did not say in which county the death happened.

As of Friday, there have been four deaths, 99 recoveries, and 64 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders. The county reports 1,886 negative test results out of 2,055 tests. There are 15 active cases.

The county reported 12 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases 166. Nine of those people are residents of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center, and the other three are community members.

As of Friday, there have been 21 deaths, 49 recoveries, and 89 people who are now under quarantine/isolation orders. The county reports 1,044 negative test results out of 1,198 tests. There are 20 active cases.

