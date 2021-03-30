COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY region increases over 8 consecutive days

As of Sunday, 190 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office provided an update Monday regarding New York State's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the latest data from the state, the Western New York region continues to see an increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Sunday, 190 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population. This number has increased over eight consecutive days.

At this time, 37 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

The region's seven-day average percentage of positive test results also increased Sunday. The percent positive rate increased from 2.97 percent on Friday, to 3 percent on Saturday, and landed at 3.15 percent on Sunday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

Statewide, 184,530 total tests were reported to New York State on Sunday. Of those tests, 7,622 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.13 percent. Currently, the statewide seven-day average percent positive rate is a little lower at 3.46 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State also increased Sunday, to 4,575. That number is up 46 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 890 were in the ICU, and 521 of which required intubation.

The state reports that 57 New Yorkers died from the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State to 40,390.