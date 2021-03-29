NYers 30 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New Yorkers aged 30 years and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Tuesday, March 30.
New York State residents age 16-years and older can begin scheduling appointments to receive the vaccine beginning Tuesday, April 6.
The Governor's office says the state will make eligibility universal for everyone in the state nearly a month earlier than President Joe Biden's May 1 deadline.
"Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID. Beginning March 30, all New Yorkers age 30 or older will be able to be vaccinated, and all New Yorkers age 16 or older will be eligible on April 6, well ahead of the May 1 deadline set by the White House," Governor Cuomo said. "As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines."
So far, more than nine million vaccines doses have been administered across New York State.
The state's 'Am I Eligible' website has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can provide a doctor's note, medical information evidencing comorbidity or a signed certification to show eligibility.