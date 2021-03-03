COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY region continues downward trend

On Monday, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York dropped to 188, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region continues to decline, according to the latest data from the New York State Department of Health.

On Monday, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York dropped to 188, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population. The region's COVID-19 hospitaliations have been under 200 for four consecutive days.

The state reports that 36 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate also decreased on Monday. According to the state, the Western New York region had a percent positive rate of 1.89 percent on Sunday, which dropped to 1.84 percent on Monday.

The current rolling average of percent positive rates in each of the eight counties in our area can be viewed below:

Wyoming 4 percent

Cattaraugus 3.6 percent

Niagara 2.7 percent

Erie 2.6 percent

Genesee 2.6 percent

Orleans 2.3 percent

Chautauqua 1.7 percent

Allegany 1 percent

Statewide, 128,034 tests were reported on Monday, with 5,800 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.53 percent. As of Monday, 5,369 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State. Of those hospitalized, 1,076 were in the ICU and 747 of which required intubation.

The state reports 82 New Yorkers died on Monday from COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 38,660.

"New Yorkers have shown grit, determination and dedication over the past year and while progress has been made and there are vaccines going in arms every day, we need to remain steadfast in defeating this beast," Governor Cuomo said.