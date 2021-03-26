Citing high winds, COVID vaccine site in Rochester will be closed Friday

Appointments for that location will be rescheduled for Saturday, Sunday, or Monday. People impacted will receive an email for text message with more information.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — While New York State is attempting to vaccinate as many people as they can, the weather on Friday created one obstacle.

Citing winds of up to 60 mph, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office announced that the state and FEMA-run site in Rochester will be closed on Friday. Appointments for that location will be rescheduled for Saturday, Sunday, or Monday.

The state said all of Friday's appointments were for second doses, adding that the rescheduled dates will still fall within Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

"Given the Friday weather forecast for Rochester and projected winds of up to 60 miles per hour, we are postponing vaccine appointments at the site of the former Kodak Hawkeye parking lot in order to protect New Yorkers getting vaccinated and site staff," Governor Cuomo said in a statement.

"This vaccine is about protecting public health — and we have to make sure everyone stays safe as shots are administered. As we have done before in the face of inclement weather, we are going to reschedule all Friday appointments for the site and make sure no one misses their dose."