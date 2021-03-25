200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses given statewide in last 24 hours

In a 24-hour period, 8,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given in Western New York, and for 4,232 people, it completed their vaccine series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of 11 a.m. Thursday, in a 24-hour period, 8,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given in Western New York, and for 4,232 people, it was the last dose of their vaccine series.

In total, 202,123 doses were administered statewide in the last 24 hours, the first time that number had been reached in the state. More than 1 million doses have been given in the past week alone.

In Western New York, 367,603 people have had at least one shot of the vaccine, and 186,939 of those people have become fully vaccinated or finished the vaccine series.

The state continues to say that the distribution network and the number of people who are eligible are greater than the amount of vaccine it is receiving.

So, where are we at toward the goal of herd immunity?

Right now, 27.5 percent of New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose. In terms of completing an entire vaccine series to be considered fully vaccinated, 14.6 percent of New Yorkers are at that point.

So far, the state has administered a total of 8,231,872 doses of the vaccine.