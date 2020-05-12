Chautauqua County to hold rapid testing COVID clinics in Dunkirk, Jamestown

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department will rapid testing clinics in Dunkirk and Jamestown during the next two weeks.
The next two Tuesdays, on December 8 and 15, county residents can sign up for slots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murphy Training Center at 665 Brigham Road in Dunkirk.
The next two Thursdays, on December 10 and 17, residents can sign up for slots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Taylor Training Center at 240 Harrison Street in Jamestown.
COVID-19 testing is available to any Chautauqua County resident free of charge. Walk-in testing is not available.
The quickest way to sign up is online through the Chautauqua Health Department's website but you can also call 1-866-604-6789. Registration will open at 9 a.m. Monday each week.