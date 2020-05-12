Chautauqua County to hold rapid testing COVID clinics in Dunkirk, Jamestown

The free clinics will be held on Tuesdays in Dunkirk and Thursdays in Jamestown. It's open to county residents with an appointment.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Health Department will rapid testing clinics in Dunkirk and Jamestown during the next two weeks.

The next two Tuesdays, on December 8 and 15, county residents can sign up for slots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Murphy Training Center at 665 Brigham Road in Dunkirk.

The next two Thursdays, on December 10 and 17, residents can sign up for slots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Taylor Training Center at 240 Harrison Street in Jamestown.

COVID-19 testing is available to any Chautauqua County resident free of charge. Walk-in testing is not available.