Cuomo: Continue to monitor post-Thanksgiving numbers before making zone changes

The governor did not provide any other specifics on timing or what changes he expects to make in regards to the micro cluster zones.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's COVID-19 progress on Friday, December 4 following a week of rising virus rates across the Western New York region and state.

During the briefing, Governor Cuomo said the state will continue to monitor COVID-19 hospitalization rates before making any decision on recalibrating micro cluster zones anywhere in the state.

Currently, parts of Erie County are in an Orange and Yellow Zone and a part of Niagara County is also in a Yellow Zone.

Governor Cuomo said that the Western New York and Finger Lakes regions hold the highest hospitalization rates in the state. Hospitalization rates are now the main factor in determining when areas will be upgraded to a specific zone. Cuomo added that the hospitalization rates are now more important than the infection rates.

