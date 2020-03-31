MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Chautauqua County Health officials announced Tuesday that there are two more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county.

The most recent cases are a man in his 80s, with no recent travel and a man in his 40s, with no recent travel.

They now have 10 total cases.

On Monday, the county reported its first coronavirus-related death. The health department identified the patient as an elderly gentleman in his 80's. He was receiving treatment in an Erie, PA hospital.

