FRANKLINVILLE, N.Y. — Five inmates in the Cattauraugus County Jail are volunteering to make cloth face masks for essential workers.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office initiated the program for inmates to volunteer their time to learn to sew and make the masks. A probation officer showed the women how to make the masks.

They created 95 masks on their first day. The masks will be donated to first responders and essential workers.

Materials were donated by the Department of Aging.

Cattaraugus County currently has 33 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the county. Ninety-five residents are currently in mandatory quarantine, and 22 people have recovered.

