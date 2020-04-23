NEW YORK — As we get closer to the beginning of May, many "snow birds," or people who travel south for the winter, will be returning home.

AAA Western and Central New York says it has been getting calls from snow birds who are looking for the safest routes to return home.

Most snow birds come back to New York State by the end of April, and AAA says this is expected to be busy as snow bird season wraps up.

AAA advises the following for all travelers:

Travel on AAA recommended interstates and routes. AAA provided a map that outlines travel restrictions.

Use rest stops and gas stations on the interstates or just off the exits in larger areas and make sure they are well-lit if traveling at night.

Use disposable tissue/paper towel when pumping gas and immediately wash hands/hand sanitizer.

Avoid "off the beaten path" lodging at this time.

AAA says travelers will be able to take advantage of low gas prices, especially down south, as they make their return. Travelers are advised to plan future trips through AAA sooner than later, as inventory will be limited.

