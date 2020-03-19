BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced today that they plan to share a "major initiative to care for COVID-19 patients" in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

This major initiative follows the call from state and local governments to develop creative solutions to dealing with this pandemic and ensuring the care and safety of our community," Catholic Health said in the press release.

Mark Sullivan, President & CEO, and Marty Boryszak, Senior Vice President of Acute Care Services, will make the announcement virtually using WebEx at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates; FDA fast-tracking anti-viral treatments, Surgeon General urges the healthy to give blood

RELATED: US Surgeon General: Blood donations are needed right now

RELATED: Erie County Sheriff's Office closes lobbies of facilities