BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced they'll be closing the lobbies of their holding center and correctional facility to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The only people allowed into the facilities will be those who are there to pay bail. The Sheriff's Office encourages people to use the electronic kiosks to pay bail.

The Sheriff's Office is working with commissary providers to work on additional methods to deposit.

Neither facility has a confirmed case of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. No prisoners are under observation for the virus either, according to the Sheriff's Office. The facilities are being cleaned and sanitized regularly, with cleaning supplies readily available to staff and inmates.

