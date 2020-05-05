BUFFALO, N.Y. — A summertime staple along Buffalo's waterfront will not take place this year.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) and Be Our Guest, Ltd. say the cancellation of Canalside Live is a direct result of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Refunds will be given to anyone who purchased tickets to the Moe. concert on July 16 via Eventbrite. If you purchased Moe. tickets with cash via the Buffalo Waterfront Box Office, you are asked to email info@buffalowaterfront.com to make arrangements to receive a cash refund.

In addition, the third-party Rick Ross concert, scheduled at Canalside on July 18, has been postponed to a future date to be determined. If you already have tickets for that show, they will be honored for the new date. Any questions regarding the Rick Ross show can be emailed to the promoter at EventageLiveEvents@gmail.com.

Be Our Guest says it's hopeful for the possibility of individual or third-party concerts in late summer or early fall. Determination will be based on the progression of the pandemic.

“We value our guests and are prioritizing health and wellness above all,” said Kevin Parkinson, Vice President of Be Our Guest, Ltd. "At this time, Be Our Guest is continuing to plan for a socially distant summer season of programming while working within state and federal guidelines. We will continue to keep our guests informed of any changes or updates at the Buffalo Waterfront and in the meantime encourage the public to enjoy passive recreation activities at both Outer Harbor and Canalside."

